Iran Rolls Up Sleeves To Collect Flare Gas From Several Local Oil Fields
According to him, this plant has the potential to process 240 million cubic feet (about 6.8 million cubic meters) of flare gas per day.
Paknejad explained that this plant was commissioned to prevent the burning of flare gas, reduce environmental pollutants, and improve the use of the country's hydrocarbon reserves.
The minister added that currently, the plant can process about 80 million cubic feet (nearly 2.26 million cubic meters) of flare gas per day.
As many as 74 oil fields and 22 gas fields are currently operating in Iran. There are 37 oil fields in the territory of the National Company of Iran's Southern Oil Zones, 14 in the territory of the Iranian Central Oil Zones Company, five in the territory of the Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company, and 18 in the territory of the Offshore Oil Company. Additionally, the South Oil Zones National Company of Iran operates five gas fields, the Central Oil Zones Company operates 13, the Pars Oil and Gas Company operates one, and the Offshore Oil Company operates three.
Iran's total hydrocarbon reserves are 1.2 trillion barrels. Iran can produce 340 billion barrels of this gas with existing technological equipment. Iran can use about 30 percent, while 70 percent remains unused underground.
