Vizypay Recognized As A Fastest-Growing Company On The Inc. 5000 List For The Fifth Consecutive Year

VizyPay, LLC (“VizyPay”), a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row. This year, VizyPay ranks nationally at #4,029, solidifying its position as a dynamic leader in the financial services industry.

Waukee, IA - August 17, 2025 - Since its inception, VizyPay has been dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized businesses with seamless, affordable payment processing options. The company's continued growth reflects its commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and a relentless focus on meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

A Year of Strategic Innovation and Growth

This achievement comes on the heels of a significant milestone - VizyPay proudly unveils VEXIS, a proprietary, next-generation Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform engineered to accelerate enterprise growth, streamline operations, and enhance the user experience for both the organization and its clients.

Architected from the ground up, VEXIS enables operational agility, precision, and data-driven performance. The platform marks a strategic leap in VizyPay's innovation roadmap, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to building scalable, future-ready solutions that deliver measurable value for the company, its Sales Partners, and the small businesses they champion.

National Rank: #4,029 among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Midwest: #89

State of Iowa: #15

Des Moines Area: #7 Financial Services Sector: #274

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO of VizyPay.“This recognition, coming shortly after launching VEXIS, highlights our strategic focus on innovation and operational excellence. Our new CRM is a game-changer, enabling us to serve our clients more effectively while continuing to fuel our growth.”

VizyPay's growth trajectory is supported by ongoing expansion efforts, new product launches, and strategic partnerships - all aimed at reinforcing its leadership in the financial technology space.

About VizyPay

Founded in 2017, VizyPay is a payment technology company dedicated to simplifying payment processing for small and medium-sized businesses. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and personalized service, VizyPay helps merchants grow by providing tailored payment solutions backed by a passionate team committed to their success.

