Cooling Fabrics Market Worth $4.08 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.1%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Several unique factors are driving the cooling fabrics market. One of the key factors is the growing application of cooling fabrics in the healthcare industry, which are applied in medical apparel to keep patients comfortable in hospitals or for patients who receive heat-sensitive treatments. Extraordinary fabrications have been increasingly found useful for uniforms worn by workers working at extremely hot locations like construction sites or factories, wherein a person has to avoid excessive heat stress for safe productivity-more stringent demands regarding tailored and customized fashion become a dominant driver within the industry. Consumers are also becoming focused on clothing that could suit their practical requirements while keeping them within individual taste preferences that enhance the requirement for such customized cooling fabrics. Higher connectivity to online platforms increases product penetration within the parameters of a cooling fabric; consequently, more prominent brands can make an opportunity to reach out to broader global markets as they develop concentrated marketing activities targeting such needs for sportswear or gear-related applications.

Coolcore (US)Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)Ahlstrom (Finland)Nilit (Israel)Polartec (US)Texray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)Everest Textile Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Nanotex (US)Burlington (US)Libolon (Taiwan)Columbia Sportswear Company (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Cooling Fabrics Market:

Rising demand for sportswear clothing and urbanization and surge in standard of livingHigh price of cooling fabrics compared to regular fabrics: Rising applications of cooling fabrics in the medical and healthcare sectorLimited market presence

By type, the synthetic segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the cooling fabrics market from 2024 to 2030 by value.

By textile type, the woven segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the cooling fabrics market by value during the forecast period.

By application, protective wear is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the cooling fabrics market by value during the forecast period. By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment of the cooling fabrics market from 2024 to 2030.

Based on the by-type, the synthetic segment is the most significant in the cooling fabrics market type segment.

Synthetic cooling fabrics will dominate the global market in the forecast period. This is because it would be the best performer with economic benefits. Synthetic materials like polyester, nylon, and polypropylene are highly employed in cooling textiles. Such materials are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable. Therefore, they provide better thermoregulation properties. They would be an appropriate choice for high-performance applications of sportswear and activewear. The demand for synthetic fibers is much higher in challenging environments as these fibers are much stronger and hard to tear. Advanced cooling technologies can even be embedded into synthetic fibers for better comfort. Microfibers and phase-change materials, for instance, can be embedded inside synthetic fibers, while mass-producing synthetic fibers may be done quickly at a lower cost than natural fiber. Synthetic fabrics have enabled advanced flexibility in design. Thus, manufacturers can now produce a wide range of cooling apparel according to specific market segments. The reduction of costs in production and the very high functionality of synthetic cooling fabrics have created a preference for manufacturers and consumers. These factors have made them take the lead in the market. With advances in synthetic fibers still ongoing, the segment is likely to continue in a strong position owing to continued improvements in the characteristics and performance of fabrics.

Based on textile type, the knitted segment held the most significant global cooling fabrics market share in 2023 .

The knitted segment accounted for the highest share of the global cooling fabrics market in 2023, as it inherently provides comfort and flexibility benefits. Knitted fabrics have good breathability with high stretchability, thus providing optimal fit and increased comfort, making the product best suited for application in cooling. Due to the elasticity of knitted fabrics, they tend to follow the movement of the human body. Thus, the fabrics can provide improved moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties, as are the inherent requirements of cooling fabrics. Knitted fabrics offer excellent ventilation and support airflow and evaporation processes, ensuring the coolness and dryness of the wearer's skin. Furthermore, these highly durable fabrics allow multiple use cycles before losing cooling efficiencies. Since their multifunctional features allow comfort and performance, they have a high demand for sportswear, activewear, and leisurewear. The fabric's cooling performance has also significantly improved due to developments in knitting technology that have helped produce specialized cooling fibers. In this sense, different kinds of fibers can be incorporated within the knitted structure of fabrics, allowing for enhanced functionality by giving the designers much flexibility in their products. The versatility and performance of knitted fabrics establish it as a dominant force in the cooling fabrics market.

Based on application , the sports apparel segment accounted for the largest share of the overall cooling fabrics market in 2023, as there is increased demand for high-performance functional clothes among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Cooling fabrics are excellent products for sports and outdoor activities in terms of moisture management, breathability, and temperature regulation. More energetic lifestyles and increased good health awareness have made more people interested in sports and exercise activities. The demand for high-performance sportswear has, therefore, increased. Innovative technologies, including improvements in the production processes of textiles, such as phase change material, microencapsulation, and advanced synthetic materials that enhance the cooling effects and overall comfort of sporting apparel, have also improved. Global temperatures are increasing, and heat waves are becoming longer. The demand for comfort clothing that offers thermal comfort and reduces heat stress has increased. Large sportswear companies are incorporating cooling fabrics to keep up with the shift in consumer demand for performance-based and environmentally friendly apparel. Increased disposable incomes and urbanization also have a decisive role in raising expenditure on premium athletic wear. This would involve surging athleisure trends, which involve sportswear wear for daily dressing, as well as growing e-commerce platforms that make innovative sports apparel global, thus facilitating this segment's dominant position within the cooling fabrics market.

By region, North America dominates the cooling fabrics market.

Several major drivers and encouraging factors in North America will dominate the cooling fabrics market. North America emerged as a leader in the cooling fabrics market in the presence of major players and with advancements in technology in textile manufacturing. Demand for performance fabric in sports, fitness, and outdoor activities is rising, which boosts the market. Consumers' comfort and moisture management requirements have made wide acceptance of cooling fabrics, brought about by increasing awareness for health and the popularity of the athleisure wear product line. The region's weather conditions are extremely hot summers, which have increased thermoregulation and heat-reducing demand for fabric. North America also provides significant investments in research and development. Innovative products, including newer cooling technologies, are expected. Strong end-use industries for these textiles, sportswear, medical, and military tend to push demand for such materials firmly. This region has a better disposable income besides its receptivity to accepting premium technologically advanced products, which helps facilitate entry. There are also supportive government policies concerning using sustainable textiles to meet the demand for environment-friendly cooling material. Growing outdoor recreations, besides the growing interest of people in fitness, have propelled functions among consumers. In conclusion, leading players in the cooling fabrics market have built strong distribution networks across North America, ensuring full product availability and strengthening the region's market dominance.

Coolcore

Coolcore produces sport-specific and fashion-focused, technologically advanced cooling textiles meant for athletic wear and general use moisture-wicking clothes. Its chemical-free fabulous fabrics feature three main actions: wicking, circulating moisture, and controlled evaporation. Patented technologies within every line of its fabric help increase the enhanced transport benefits with its moisture-wicking features over conventional clothing fabrics.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation is a Taiwan-based company and subsidiary of the Formosa Plastics Group. It is one of the leading companies in the cooling fabrics market. The company functions through several business segments: Plastics Products, Materials, Electronic Materials, and Polyester Products. Cooling fabrics fall under the category of Polyester Product segment, which also indicates the company's capabilities in synthetic fibers. Besides cooling textiles, the company offers a vast gamut of plastic materials - PVC, PET, PS engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, etc. Its applications vary broadly throughout textiles, sports, leisure industries, electronics, car engineering, construction, packing material, aerospace, military sectors, and even oil refineries.

