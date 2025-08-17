Jordanian Universities Record Academic, Innovation And Entrepreneurship Milestones

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) – Several Jordanian universities have reported notable progress in academic quality, innovation, and entrepreneurship, official sources said on Sunday.At Al-Balqa Applied University, the Aqaba Maritime Education and Training Center (AMETC) received three prestigious international quality certificates from the French classification body Bureau Veritas (BV), recognizing adherence to global standards in training and academic programs. The certifications include ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, ISO 21001:2018 for educational organizations, and ISO 24438:2023 for maritime education and training services. Al-Balqa said the AMETC is the first institution worldwide to receive all three certifications.These certificates are accredited by a number of prestigious international bodies, including the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the British Accreditation Authority (BRITAA), the French Accreditation Committee (COFRAC), and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).Ahmed Al-Ajlouni, the university president, said the awards reflect international confidence in the centre's programs and its ability to supply highly skilled professionals to the maritime sector.Meanwhile, students from Queen Rania Faculty of Tourism and Heritage at the Hashemite University, Sondus Al Otaibi and Ru'a Qudah, won first place in the "Heritage Hackathon 2025" at Al-Hussein Technical University, competing against more than 71 teams from across Jordan. The winning project proposed an electronic system to manage tourist flows at archaeological sites, enhancing visitor safety and heritage preservation.Nayef Haddad, dean of the faculty, said the achievement highlights students' academic excellence and innovative capabilities, adding that the college encourages projects that integrate technology with heritage and national identity.Salama Al-Naimat, president of Mutah University, said the institution aims to provide an inspiring educational environment that fosters academic, cultural, and social development, preparing students to meet contemporary demands. The university emphasizes direct engagement with students and comprehensive oversight of campus life through qualified staff and supportive programs.Maher Al-Mubaidin, dean of student affairs, noted that the university offers a range of extracurricular activities each semester to broaden students' knowledge, develop personal skills, enhance community participation, and strengthen national and university affiliation.Al-Albayt University's Faculty of Business, in collaboration with the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Excellence and the Business and Professional Women Association (BPWA), held a workshop on entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises.Mari Bani Khaled, dean of the faculty, said extracurricular activities provide practical applications of business concepts.Hatem Al-Masaeed, director of the Center of Sustainable Development and Women Empowerment, stressed the importance of such workshops in enabling students to access funding and support to enhance economic capacities.Thanaa Khasawneh, BPWA president, said the organization focuses on project empowerment, professional development, and fostering positive change, urging students to acquire and develop relevant skills.