Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Records Peak Electricity Load Of 3,690 MW


2025-08-17 07:10:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) – The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) reported a peak electricity load of 3,690 megawatts on Sunday.
The previous peak, recorded last Wednesday, reached 4,810 megawatts.

MENAFN17082025000117011021ID1109939339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search