Lawmakers, Trade Groups Welcome Crown Prince's Plan To Revive National Military Service Programme, 1St, Final Add

The Lower House's National Guidance and Media Committee praised the Crown Prince's decision to reactivate the National Military Service Programme, describing it as a significant step that helps shape the character of Jordanian youth while reinforcing values of belonging, loyalty, and discipline, with positive implications for the nation's future.In a statement, the committee said the decision reflects the Hashemite leadership's confidence in Jordanian youth and underscores the country's reliance on its human resources as a cornerstone for social cohesion and national readiness to face various challenges. The committee emphasized that the move sends a clear message that Jordan's strength stems from internal unity and the solidity of its national fabric, beyond any statements or positions that attempt to undermine its regional and international role.The Lower House's Palestine Committee also expressed full support and deep appreciation for the Crown Prince's announcement, calling the step a qualitative leap in Jordan's efforts to build a new generation deeply connected to the nation and capable of confronting contemporary challenges. The committee described national service as a comprehensive initiative that extends beyond military training to serve as a school in discipline, commitment, and responsibility.The National Military Service Programme, the statement noted, is not merely a temporary obligation but a practical experience that reconnects youth to the essence of the national contract, embodying Jordanian identity through acts of sacrifice, dedication, and genuine loyalty. The decision, the committee added, comes at a critical time to rebuild Jordan's internal strength, emphasizing youth as the country's most strategic resource.The committees called the program a tool to fortify the nation's internal structure and a clear message that Jordan leaves no gaps in its national framework, filling them instead with awareness, loyalty, and readiness. They pledged to support the initiative, aiming to implement it in a modern form that opens professional and intellectual training opportunities for youth alongside fostering national discipline. In this sense, national service serves not only as a means to defend the country but also as a bridge connecting youth to the labor market and equipping them to contribute to development and shape the future.Civil society organizations, camp service committees, and popular groups welcomed the Crown Prince's announcement, highlighting the program's role in human development, reinforcing national values, and cultivating genuine national belonging. Their statement emphasized the timing as crucial for instilling discipline, responsibility, and channeling youth energy toward serving society and the nation.The Jordan Engineers Association praised the move as a pivotal step in building national identity and connecting youth to their homeland, highlighting the program's potential to revive collective values of discipline, responsibility, and teamwork, thereby empowering Jordanian youth to face modern challenges with confidence. The association noted that the Crown Prince's focus on enhancing national identity and connecting youth to the land reflects a strategic vision grounded in Jordanian heritage and investment in young people's energy.The General Union of Voluntary Societies described the Crown Prince's announcement as a strategic national step, supporting the creation of a conscious and responsible generation capable of facing present challenges and shaping the future. Union President Amer Al-Khawaldeh said the program is a genuine investment in Jordanian youth, enhancing their sense of belonging, discipline, and skills necessary to serve society and the country.The Jordanian Respiratory Care Society, led by Mohammed Hassan Al-Tarawneh, fully endorsed the reactivation, emphasizing its role in strengthening youth loyalty and responsible citizenship, developing leadership skills, and instilling discipline and teamwork as foundations for Jordan's future.The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) also welcomed the move, noting that it reflects a forward-looking national vision to refine youth character and strengthen national identity.GFJTU President Khaled Al-Fanatseh highlighted the program's focus on professional, technical, and voluntary projects, as well as IT, making national service a comprehensive platform for developing practical and behavioral skills.The Jordanian Center for Labor Rights "Workers' House" underscored that the program extends beyond national defense to economic and workforce development, stressing that linking military training to professional and technical paths can equip youth with market-ready skills.University leaders also expressed support. Habes Hatamleh, President of Jadara University, said the program sends a profound message that youth are the backbone of the nation, while Salameh Al-Naimat, President of Mutah University, described it as a forward-looking initiative aligned with the university's historic mission. Firas Al-Hanandeh President of Ajloun National University, called the decision a pivotal step in developing an aware generation committed to national values.Journalists and civil society figures also praised the Crown Prince's move, highlighting its role in strengthening youth discipline, resilience, and engagement in national and social development.