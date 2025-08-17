Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azov Brigade Fighters Prevent Russians From Gaining Foothold In Katerynivka On Toretsk Front

2025-08-17 07:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Telegram , releasing corresponding video footage, Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, Russian infantry tried to disembark and entrench in Katerynivka with the support of armored vehicles. However, Azov fighters were already waiting for them.

Read also : Ukrainian forces liberate six settlements in Donetsk region – General Staff

"Enemy equipment was destroyed, and the infantry was finished off with FPV drones," the brigade said.

Photo: Visnyk Kirovohradshchyny

