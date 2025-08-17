Rubio Says US And Partners Will Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with CBS on Sunday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Asked how President Donald Trump's proposed idea of security guarantees for Ukraine might work, Rubio said: "That's what we're going to be working on. [...] That's one of the reasons why I talked yesterday to all the national security advisors, a bunch of them from the different European countries, or European leaders coming here tomorrow, heads of state coming tomorrow, along with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky, to discuss this in more detail."

No terms can be imposed on Ukraine, but both sides must make concessions for peace – Rubio

According to Rubio, Ukraine has "a right to have security agreements with other countries and security alliances with other countries."

At the same time, when asked about European concerns that Trump might pressure Zelensky, Rubio dismissed such suggestions.

"That's not true. They're not coming here tomorrow to keep Zelensky from being bullied. [...] This is such a stupid media narrative that they're coming here tomorrow because Trump is going to bully Zelensky into a bad deal," he said.

Rubio stressed that the U.S. president invited the leaders to come in order to discuss next steps. He added that several rounds of consultations had already taken place in recent days, including in the United Kingdom, and the talks in Washington are meant to continue that process.

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly agreed at his summit with President Trump that the U.S. and European allies could provide Ukraine with NATO-style Article 5-type security guarantees as part of a potential peace agreement.

