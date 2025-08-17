Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian, Estonian Foreign Ministers Coordinate Next Steps Of Joint Work

Ukrainian, Estonian Foreign Ministers Coordinate Next Steps Of Joint Work


2025-08-17 07:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha announced this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine wants peace as no one else and we are ready to work actively with our partners to end the war as soon as possible," Sybiha said.

He added that both ministers agreed that "for peace efforts to succeed, ceasefire remains crucial."

"We also spoke about ways to maintain transatlantic unity, strengthen Ukraine, and increase pressure on Moscow to make it end the war," the diplomat said.

Read also: Sybiha coordinates positions with UK foreign secretary ahead of important meetings

On Sunday, August 17, Sybiha aligned positions with the UK foreign secretary ahead of key meetings, discussed diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace with Latvia's foreign minister, and coordinated positions with Finland's foreign minister ahead of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109939330

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search