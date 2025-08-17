Ukrainian, Estonian Foreign Ministers Coordinate Next Steps Of Joint Work

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha announced this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine wants peace as no one else and we are ready to work actively with our partners to end the war as soon as possible," Sybiha said.

He added that both ministers agreed that "for peace efforts to succeed, ceasefire remains crucial."

"We also spoke about ways to maintain transatlantic unity, strengthen Ukraine, and increase pressure on Moscow to make it end the war," the diplomat said.

Sybiha coordinates positions with UK foreign secretary ahead of important meetings

On Sunday, August 17, Sybiha aligned positions with the UK foreign secretary ahead of key meetings, discussed diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace with Latvia's foreign minister, and coordinated positions with Finland's foreign minister ahead of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.