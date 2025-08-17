Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Missile Strikes Residential Building In Kharkiv, Casualties Reported

2025-08-17 07:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Preliminary information indicates that the enemy struck a residential apartment building in the city's Industrialnyi district with a ballistic missile. Casualties have been reported. Details are being clarified," he wrote.

