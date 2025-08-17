Russian Missile Strikes Residential Building In Kharkiv, Casualties Reported

"Preliminary information indicates that the enemy struck a residential apartment building in the city's Industrialnyi district with a ballistic missile. Casualties have been reported. Details are being clarified," he wrote.

