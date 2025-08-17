Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Missile Strike Hits Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region

2025-08-17 07:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, announced the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy carried out a missile strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community, reportedly using a ballistic missile," the statement reads.

Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities, though damage has been recorded. The consequences of the strike are still being assessed.

"The threat remains. I urge residents of the Sumy region to stay in safe places," the post added.

