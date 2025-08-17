Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuleba Outlines Second Support Package For Frontline Communities

2025-08-17 07:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories announced the initiative on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We're currently working on the second support package,” Kuleba said.“It will focus more on business development, hospital support, increased salaries for teachers and social workers, and higher pensions in frontline communities.”

Kuleba emphasized that expanding the program will allow it to become a long-term initiative. Overall, the government plans to support frontline regions for at least the next ten years.

Read also: Over 5,000 ships passed through Ukrainian maritime corridor in two years - Kuleba

“I'm confident that this program will help reduce the disparities caused by widespread destruction and ongoing hostilities,” he added.

As reported, on August 13, the government adopted the first package of decisions to support frontline regions. According to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, a comprehensive program is being developed to assist 238 communities across 10 regions-representing 6.6 million Ukrainians, including 3.7 million from vulnerable groups. The program is built around five key priorities: housing, security, people, business, and health.

Photo credit: Oleksii Kuleba, Facebook

