Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lady Wray Shares New Single“Hard Times” Ahead Of September Album Release

2025-08-17 07:07:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lady Wray, also known as Nicole Wray, has unveiled her latest single, “Hard Times” , ahead of the release of her upcoming album.

The track blends contemporary R&B with classic soul, accented by flashes of disco, creating a feel-good anthem about perseverance and holding on to joy.“Hard Times” embodies the central theme of Nicole's forthcoming album, Cover Girl , which is set for release on September 26th via Big Crown Records.

Lady Wray will also embark on a North American tour beginning September 18th in Kingston, NY. The tour will include stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before concluding in Austin, Texas on November 22nd.

