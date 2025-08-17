Zelensky, Trump To Hold One-On-One Meeting In Washington
Azernews reports that this was reported by Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel.
He noted that on August 18, Zelensky will first hold one-on-one talks with Trump, after which representatives from the EU and NATO will join them. They are expected to participate in a joint working lunch and discuss a comprehensive resolution of the conflict.
