Special Flight Ends In Tragedy: Two Dead In Akmola Plane Accident
"An accident occurred in the Akmola region with an Aerostar R40F UP-LA229 light-engine aircraft while flying a general aviation flight," the Zakon portal reports the text of the agency's statement.
It is noted that, according to the rules for the investigation of aviation accidents, a commission has been established.
"Two people were killed - the pilot and the passenger. The causes of the crash are being established," the press service of the Police Department of Transport of Kazakhstan told the publication.
Earlier, on August 16, it was reported that six people died as a result of an airplane crash after a collision with a tree in the Republic of the Congo. Only one person managed to survive. It is specified that the aircraft belonged to a local pastor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment