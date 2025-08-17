Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Expresses Solidarity With Algeria Over Bus Crash


2025-08-17 07:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's solidarity on Sunday with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria following the bus accident that killed and injured dozens of people when it fell from a bridge into the Oued (valley) El Harrach watercourse in the Algerian capital.
In a statement, the ministry's noted that the State of Kuwait extends its sincere condolences to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Earlier, the bus accident resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people. (end)
