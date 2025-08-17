403
Yemeni FM Affirms US Role In Supporting Yemen's Economic Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Foreign Minister Shayea Al-Zindani emphasized the importance Sunday of US support for Yemen's economic and humanitarian stability, government reforms, counterterrorism efforts, arms smuggling prevention, and regional and international security.
Yemeni news agency (SANA) reported that this came during a meeting with Jonathan Peccia, the US Chargأ© d'Affaires, to discuss bilateral relations and current challenges.
Al-Zindani stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with the US on key government priorities.
Peccia reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting Yemen, expanding cooperation, and backing economic reforms and development, expressing continued support for Yemen's leadership and its pursuit of peace and stability. (end)
