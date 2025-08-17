Time For Europe To Show Courage

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Alaska summit was a great success for Vladimir Putin and for Donald Trump's love of theater, but a potential disaster for Ukraine and Europe. The most obvious feature was that Russia made no commitment to a ceasefire. But the most important was that America put no pressure at all on Russia to end the war, despite Trump having promised Europe that he would do so.

It is true that few details have been revealed about what was discussed, still less agreed, between the Russian dictator and the American president, although some have leaked, confirming Europeans' worst fears about Putin's demands and about Trump's unwillingness to challenge him. More will doubtless emerge when Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy flies to Washington on Monday to meet Trump, and from conversations both men have with European leaders. Yet meanwhile we should reflect carefully and soberly on two revealing and menacing vignettes from the summit.

The first was the arrival on American soil of Russia's long-serving foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, wearing a sweatshirt bearing the Cyrillic initials CCCP, which stood historically for the USSR. This was a brazen televisual means to assert that Russia still intends to rebuild the empire that was lost when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Russia is undaunted, consistent and, by this symbolic moment of triumph in the former Russian imperial territory of Alaska, emboldened.

The second vignette came in the one media interview Trump gave after the summit, to his sycophantic Fox News friend, Sean Hannity. In that interview, Trump put the onus back on Ukraine to make peace and exposed his true view of the conflict by emphasising that the Ukrainians are a small country facing what he called Russia's“war machine.” Zelenskyy would be wise to capitulate now, was the implication, and America is not going to do anything serious to help it.