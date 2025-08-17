AIMIM Chief Owaisi Hits Out At Centre On SIR Issue, Waqf Act & 'Restoring Statehood' In Puducherry

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, Aug 18 (IANS) Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Puducherry, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he opposes the SIR exercise conducted recently in Bihar, which is set to go to polls later this year, as well spoke about the misgovernance and restoring statehood.

While holding a public meeting in the Union Territory, Owaisi said that he had come here to strengthen the AIMIM's presence and wants to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls

He also added that he will soon be heading to Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Apart, from this, he also spoke on several range of issues pertaining to Puducherry regarding the statehood issue, misgovernance, non-implementation or improper implementation of the two per cent reservation for Muslim minorities in Puducherry.

The AIMIM Chief also spoke on the non-establishment of Waqf Board Chairman and Puducherry being a Union Territory after the BJP government have passed the Waqf Act across the country , which according to him is not in the interest of protecting Waqf properties, removing encroachments and was an attempt to make Muslims lose their important Waqf properties, masjids etc.

"As far as AIMIM is concerned, our Bihar state party President Akhtar-ul Iman, an MLA from Kishanganj constituency, is one of the petitioners in the ongoing case in the Supreme Court concerning the implementation of SIR. Our party have opposed the SIR in Bihar in particular. We feel that in Bihar there are many issues and a large number of people live in rural areas and many of them move out of the state in search of livelihood. The SIR insisting on boasting about documents and there is no clarity about the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Aaadhaar Card that is why my party feel that many people's names will be missed out. The provisional voter list which has been released right now, the Election Commission of India has not told in this provisional voter list about those people who have submitted the documents or not. Therefore there is high likelihood that after 15 to 20 days when the the final voter list is going to be released, the ECI can say that these people have not submitted the documents. But with the intervention of the Supreme Court, the people of Bihar would not have known how many people are dead, how many people have shifted to other states, how many have names in two different states. The ECI has to put out that list but in our Bihar party president's constituency there are many voters whose names have not been included. So we will see what interim order the Supreme Court will give. Around 65 lakh electors' names have been deleted, many people have double-entries so the Supreme Court has directed the ECI to publish the voter list district-wise. As far as AIMIM is concerned, we will definitely fill Form 6. This is one of the main issue in Bihar," Owaisi told media persons in Puducherry.

Asked about whether the 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump-led administration on Indian products in Tamil Nadu, the Hyderabad MP said: "The garments industry, leather industry, auto motor parts industry in Tamil Nadu and the polished diamond industry in Surat will be severely impacted after 50 per cent tariff are imposed on Indian products in the US. The Prime Minister and the BJP government only can find a solution to this problem, not me."

Asked if he would announce any alliance before the Assembly election in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Owaisi said that it is too early to right now make any announcement about the upcoming Assembly elections about AIMIM forging any alliances.

Asked about why Owaisi has not yet raised the issue of statehood of Puducherry in the Parliament despite the government there making a resolution 16 times on restoring the same, the AIMIM Chief said: "The concept of Union Territory should not exist in 2025, which is antithetical to federalism, our forefathers wanted to have a state Assembly for each state. The question of statehood is also of self-governance. If the people of Puducherry decide unitedly that want a state status, not a Union Territory status then the government have to listen to them. The Union government has told the Supreme Court that they will give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir but even the people of Ladakh are not at all happy."

Speaking on supporting Modi government over Operation Sindoor, Owaisi said that he and his party unequivocally supported the Narendra Modi -led Union government on Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.