The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of The Gabonese Republic

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Gabonese Republic on the occasion of their Independence Day.

This important day stands as a celebration of Gabon's sovereignty, national pride, and the enduring aspirations of its people. It also provides an opportunity to recognize Gabon's active engagement in advancing the core objectives of the African Union, including peace, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.

The African Union commends Gabon's contributions to regional and continental initiatives, particularly in promoting climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and governance reforms. As a member of key African institutions, Gabon continues to play an instrumental role in shaping Africa's collective vision as outlined in Agenda 2063.

On behalf of the African Union Commission, the Chairperson reaffirms the Union's commitment to supporting Gabon in its pursuit of inclusive development, political stability, and strengthened democratic institutions.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).