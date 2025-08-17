The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of The Gabonese Republic
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Gabonese Republic on the occasion of their Independence Day.
This important day stands as a celebration of Gabon's sovereignty, national pride, and the enduring aspirations of its people. It also provides an opportunity to recognize Gabon's active engagement in advancing the core objectives of the African Union, including peace, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.
The African Union commends Gabon's contributions to regional and continental initiatives, particularly in promoting climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and governance reforms. As a member of key African institutions, Gabon continues to play an instrumental role in shaping Africa's collective vision as outlined in Agenda 2063.
On behalf of the African Union Commission, the Chairperson reaffirms the Union's commitment to supporting Gabon in its pursuit of inclusive development, political stability, and strengthened democratic institutions.
Happy Independence Day!Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment