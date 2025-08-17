Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down AGAIN After Gizele's Accusation

In a heated nomination task on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, a sharp remark by Gizele triggered an emotional collapse for Anumol, who questioned her place in the house, tearfully declaring, 'This show is not meant for me.'

