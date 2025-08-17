Kerala Rings In Malayalam New Year, Marking The Start Of Chingam

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 17 (ANI): Kerala welcomed the Malayalam New Year on Saturday, flocking to temples to offer prayers and celebrating the beginning of Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar. Chingam, known as Kollam Varsham, is also being observed as Farmers Day, honouring the community's deep-rooted bond with soil and agriculture. This year, the Chingam festival is celebrated just 6 days before the commencement of Onam, which will be held from August 26 to September 5.

Fresh Hopes

Chingam, the dawn of the Malayalam New Year. For every Malayali, it is a day of new beginnings and fresh hopes for the people. Traditionally known as Ponnin Chingam (Golden Chingam), this season has faced two years of heavy Onam rains, yet people now look forward with optimism, believing this Onam will truly be a golden one.

After enduring the hardships of Karkidakam, Malayalis eagerly await this day, stepping into the auspicious month. It is a time of harvest, when farmers reap the fruits of their care during the testing rainy season.

Devotees Flock to Temples

Visuals from Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Pazhavangaadi Ganapathy Temple showed devotees flocking to the temples to offer their prayers, coming with family and relatives for their morning rituals.

Anjala, a local who visits the temple every year with family to mark the festival, told ANI, "We come every year on this day. We start the day by visiting temple. I wish everyone a happy new year and a good life head"

Shika, a kid who visited the temple, mentioned how the crowd swells every year at the temple during the festival month, with Onam fast approaching too.

"Chingam is auspicious day for every Malayali, as our festival season in nearing like Onam, I am blessed with Lord Ganesha. We wear traditional dress. We get so many visitors from outside country also," Shika told ANI.

Malayalis welcome Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam New Year, with hope and devotion. As the state prepares for Onam celebrations, temples witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. (ANI)