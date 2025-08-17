CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations On ECI

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responded sharply to Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission. He said either an affidavit must be given or an apology made to the nation within seven days. 'There is no third option,' he warned, adding that failure would prove the claims baseless.

