Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations On ECI


2025-08-17 03:19:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responded sharply to Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission. He said either an affidavit must be given or an apology made to the nation within seven days. 'There is no third option,' he warned, adding that failure would prove the claims baseless.

MENAFN17082025007385015968ID1109939217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search