'Big Progress On Russia': Donald Trump Shares Update Ahead Of Meet With Zelensky, But Gives No Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump on August 17 hailed“big progress” on Russia, hours ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders.

This also comes days after Donald Trump held a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which was aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

“BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!” Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on August 17. He however, did not give any details on what could be expected.

| Zelensky-Trump meeting: European leaders to join Ukraine President in Washington Donald Trump claims not being given credit by 'fake news'

In multiple posts prior to this, he blasted the“fake news” cycle for not giving him credit for stopping“Biden's stupid war”.

He wrote,“It's incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me. There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden's stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!”

Minutes later, Donald Trump renewed claims of having stopped six wars,“If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats , would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal. That's why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc ., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA”

| 'GST reforms to bring double benefits': PM urges states to cooperate Russia-Ukraine ceasefire: What we know so far...

In another update, Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that during the Alaska summit last week, the US president and Putin agreed that the US would be able to offer Ukraine security guarantees.

“We got to an agreement that the US and other nations could effectively offer Article 5-like language to Ukraine,” Witkoff told CNN's State of the Union. This refers to NATO provision that says if one ally is attacked, it is considered an attack on all member states.

He however added that Putin has not agreed to change his stance on Ukraine joining the NATO officially.“Putin says the red flag is NATO admission,” Witkoff added.

Notably, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine give up territory that Russia seized in its three-year war; while Trump, who entered the summit seeking a ceasefire deal from the Russian leader emerged saying he was going to focus on a final peace deal instead.

(With inputs from AFP and Bloomberg)