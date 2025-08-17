CP Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Governor And Seasoned BJP Leader, Named As NDA's Vice President Candidate

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday announced that Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the Vice Presidential candidate of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The announcement was made soon after the BJP Parliamentary board meeting which was held at party headquarters in New Delhi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The vice president's post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankha , who cited health reasons for his decision. His term was to end in August 2027.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, posted on the Vice-President's official X account , he wrote, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution."

| BJP parliamentary board meet on 17 Aug to pick vice president candidate: Report

"We want next vice president to be elected unanimously, we have reached out to opposition leaders," said JP Nadda.

The BJP chief added that CP Radhakrishnan considered a statesman, commands respect in all sections of society in Tamil Nadu.

In July 2024, Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years.

'Always focused on community service'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate CP Radhakrishnan as the Vice Presidential candidate.

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect,” said PM Modi, adding,“During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance.”

The Prime Minister added that CP Radhakrishnan has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states.

“His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” said Modi.

Vice President election schedule

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament.

- The Election Commission notified the schedule for the election of the Vice President of India.

- According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations and the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.

| Nomination process for V-P election kicks off from today

- August 25 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination.

- The poll, if contested, will be held between 10 AM and 5 PM on September 9 at the First Floor of the Parliament House.

The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are likely hold a meeting to discuss the candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

| Khushbu Sundar appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is reportedly in talks with the top leadership of the INDIA bloc parties.