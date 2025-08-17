CP Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Governor And Seasoned BJP Leader, Named As NDA's Vice President Candidate
The announcement was made soon after the BJP Parliamentary board meeting which was held at party headquarters in New Delhi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The vice president's post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankha , who cited health reasons for his decision. His term was to end in August 2027.
In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, posted on the Vice-President's official X account , he wrote, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution."Also Read | BJP parliamentary board meet on 17 Aug to pick vice president candidate: Report
"We want next vice president to be elected unanimously, we have reached out to opposition leaders," said JP Nadda.
The BJP chief added that CP Radhakrishnan considered a statesman, commands respect in all sections of society in Tamil Nadu.
In July 2024, Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years.'Always focused on community service'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate CP Radhakrishnan as the Vice Presidential candidate.
“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect,” said PM Modi, adding,“During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance.”
The Prime Minister added that CP Radhakrishnan has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states.
“His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” said Modi.Vice President election schedule
The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament.
- The Election Commission notified the schedule for the election of the Vice President of India.
- According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations and the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.Also Read | Nomination process for V-P election kicks off from today
- August 25 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination.
- The poll, if contested, will be held between 10 AM and 5 PM on September 9 at the First Floor of the Parliament House.Will INDIA bloc announce candidate?
The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are likely hold a meeting to discuss the candidate for the Vice Presidential election.Also Read | Khushbu Sundar appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President
The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is reportedly in talks with the top leadership of the INDIA bloc parties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment