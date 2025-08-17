Wrong Side Driving, Triple-Seat, No Helmet: 10,000 Vehicles Challaned In Mumbai For Flouting Norms On Dahi Handi
Held to mark the birth of Lord Krishna , the festival was celebrated on Saturday wherein a large number of troupes comprising young men and women formed human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.Also Read | Mumbai Dahi Handi: Over 100 Govindas injured, 15 shifted to hospitals
To participate in the festivities, people travelled in groups on two-wheelers and other vehicles. However, Mumbai police took action against people flouting norms during the festival and imposed fines.
The official added that the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a total of 10,051 spot e-challans with penalties of ₹1,13,57,250 on vehicles, which included fines for driving without a helmet, wrong-side driving, triple-seat driving and over-speeding.Also Read | 'Dahi-Handi' to be recognised as sport in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde
He added that scanning of CCTV footage in various areas was underway and more challans will be issued electronically if violations are found.2 dead, more than 300 injured:
Atleast two people died and more than 300 sustained injuries during the 'Dahi Handi' festival in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane city, PTI quoted civic officials as saying.
Out of the 318 persons injured in Mumbai, only 24, including a nine-year-old boy, have been hospitalised while the rest were discharged after treatment on Saturday. According to officials, the highest number of 135 people were injured during the festivities in the island city, followed by 111 and 72 in the western and eastern suburbs, respectively.Also Read | 5 must-visit places in Mumbai for Dahi-Handi
In the neighbouring Thane city, 22 participants were injured while attempting human pyramids, local civic body's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
Of them, 17 were admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, including some who suffered head injuries, shoulder dislocations, waist and chest injuries, he said.
With agency inputs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment