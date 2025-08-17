Could A Royal Friend Really Reunite Prince William And Prince Harry At A Christening? Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince William and Prince Harry could soon be in the same room, all courtesy of the Duke of Westminster. The Daily Beast reports that Britain's richest aristocrat, Hugh Grosvenor -“Hughie” to his friends - has asked William to be godfather to his newborn daughter. What's less clear is whether he plans to extend the same invitation to Harry.

The Grosvenor fortune-over £10 billion-is tied to centuries of royal favor, and Hughie himself is King Charles' godson. That reality makes it hard to imagine him risking William's trust by staging what could look like a social ambush. The British aristocracy tends to stick with the Crown , and William is its heir.

Friends told The Daily Beast that even at his wedding, Hughie's priority was avoiding scenes.“He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day,” one said. That calculus hasn't changed. If awkwardness was a risk with 400 guests, imagine a christening.

The likeliest outcome? William attends as godfather. Harry sends congratulations and a silver rattle from California.

A cold royal climate

Harry has spoken publicly about wanting to reconcile. In May, during a BBC interview, he admitted:“There is no point continuing to fight any more ... But I would love a reconciliation ... I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me.” The line“He won't speak to me” echoed through court circles, according to The Daily Beast, but William has remained silent.

Sources told the outlet that the Prince and Princess of Wales deliberately kept clear of a recent“peace summit” between Harry's team and King Charles' aides. One insider explained:“It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative...They will be treating the talks with extreme caution.”

Another royal move

Away from the feud, William and Kate are also preparing for a big change. The Daily Beast reports the couple is moving into Forest Lodge, a newly refurbished eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park. The renovation, funded privately through the Duchy of Cornwall, comes with a hefty price tag and inevitable scrutiny at a time when many in the UK are struggling to pay bills.

Still, aides frame the move as a“fresh start” after several turbulent years marked by family health crises and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Whether the public sees it that way-or as tone-deaf extravagance-remains to be seen

FAQsWho is the Duke of Westminster?

Hugh Grosvenor, Britain's richest aristocrat and a longtime friend of both William and Harry.

Has William agreed to be godfather?

Yes, according to The Daily Beast, he has already been asked.

Will Harry be invited as a godparent?

That remains uncertain; sources suggest it's unlikely.

Why is this baptism such a big deal?

Because it would force the feuding brothers into the same small, intimate setting.

Where are William and Kate moving?

To Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom estate in Windsor Great Park.