5 Things To Know About CP Radhakrishnan, The Maharashtra Governor Named As Vice-Presidential Candidate

MENAFN - Live Mint) BJP on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) pick for the upcoming Vice President elections.

Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Naredra Modi decided Radhakrishnan's name after an extensive deliberation.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that C P Radhakrishnan has always focused on empowering the marginalised and has distinguished himself with dedication, humility and intellect.

Here are five facts about Vice President candidate CP Radhakrishnan:

1 in 1957 in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, CP Radhakrishnan completed his studies from Chidambaram College in Coimbatore with a degree in BBA.

2. Radhakrishnan has always been passionate about sports-he was a college champion in table tennis, excelled as a long-distance runner, and also loved playing cricket and volleyball.

3. He started as an RSS Swayamsevak, and became the State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. Between 2004 and 2007, Shri Radhakrishnan served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

4. Radhakrishnan is widely travelled, having visited countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond-including the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, the UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Japan.

5. From 2004 to 2007, CP Radhakrishnan served as the BJP's Tamil Nadu State President. During his tenure, he led a 19,000 km-long 'Ratha Yatra' that spanned 93 days, raising issues such as interlinking India's rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, abolishing untouchability, and tackling drug abuse. He also led two additional Padayatras to draw attention to other public causes.

BJP's decision to nominate CP Radhakrishnan as Vice President candidate was announced soon after the BJP Parliamentary boar meeting which was held at party headquarters in New Delhi, on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.