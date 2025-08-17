Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 24: Ashwin Kumar's Film Earnings Rise, Mints THIS Amount On Sunday

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 24: Released on July 25, the animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is still attracting an audience and earning money at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 24:

According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted an estimated ₹7.31 crore India net on its twenty-fourth day for all languages.

| After Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films confirms Chapter 2 release by 2027

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 60.38% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Sunday, 75.40% Telugu (2D) occupancy and 71.64% Hindi occupancy in 3D.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide collection:

Sacnilk reported that Mahavatar Narsimha earned a total of ₹257 crore worldwide till Saturday, Day 23. This includes ₹202.35 crore India net and ₹16.25 crore worldwide.

Language-wise, Mahavatar Narsimha earned a total of ₹6.44 crore in Tamil, ₹40.05 crore in Telegu, ₹152.85 in Hindi, ₹2.51 crore in Tamil, and ₹50 lakh in Malayalam.

| Mahavatar Narsimha BO Day 14: Ashwin Kumar's film nears ₹115 crore in India Races past $1 million gross mark in North America:

On 11 August itself, Mahavatar Narsimha raced past the $1 million gross mark in just 10 days in North America, reported Times of India.

According to the details, the movie earned about $585000 on Friday, collected $250000-300000 on Saturday and close to $250000 on Sunday in North America.

About Mahavatar Narsimha:

Mahavatar Narsimha marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar. It is produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions.

The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe , based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology.

| 'It will send great message': ISKCON books cinema hall to screen Mahavatar Narsimha for devotees When to watch Mahavatar Narasimha on OTT:

According to film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, it is probable that Mahavatar Narasimha will release on streaming giant JioHotstar in Hindi, India Times reported. The speculation is based on previous collaborations between the platform and the production house. Previously, Hindi-dubbed versions of big titles such as 'Salaar' and 'Raajakumara' were released on the same platform.

The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the Sandalwood film, 'Mahavatar Narasimha', might be released on different regional platforms, according to sources.