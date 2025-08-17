Delhi: Yamuna River Breaches Warning Level, Advisory Issued
The report added that the warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.
As per the details, the Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.
Reacting to the situation, officials said that they are monitoring it and all the concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle flood like situation as the level will continue to rise as per the forecast.
"In view of the quantity of water released from Hathnikund Barrage today, 17th August, and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna area, it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206.00 around 02 AM on 19th August, 2025," the advisory by the flood control department said.
"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.
According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 127,030 cusecs of water, highest this season, and Wazirabad is releasing 45,620 cusecs of water, every hour.
Typically, water released from the barrages takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi . But lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.
Officials said that the water level reached the mark of 204.65 metres at 1 pm on Friday and 205.11 metres on Saturday.
With agency inputs.
