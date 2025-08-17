Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Over Claims She's 'Copying Kate Middleton' With New Netflix Show

MENAFN - Live Mint) Meghan Markle is once again under the spotlight after announcing a new project with Netflix, with critics accusing her of“copying” the Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and Prince Harry, 40, revealed their new“first-look” deal with the streaming platform last week. The agreement includes a festive special of Meghan's lifestyle series 'With Love', described as a chance to“join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration.”

However, the announcement quickly sparked criticism from some royal watchers who claim Meghan is trying to take attention away from Kate Middleton, 43, who hosts a well-known royal Christmas event each year.

Kinsey Schofield, a US-based royal expert and podcaster , told the Mirror that this is part of a“pattern” by the Sussexes.“It's become so noticeable it was reported recently that Harry had offered to share his schedule with the family as an 'olive branch' to avoid competing in the future,” she said.

The claims come at a time when the couple is said to be facing a“reality check,” as experts suggest their public image and media projects continue to receive mixed reactions. Some believe the timing of their announcements often appears to clash with key royal events.

The new Netflix deal aims to bring more personal content from the Sussexes, though it has also added to the ongoing divide between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family.

The Palace has not responded to the claims.