Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Over Claims She's 'Copying Kate Middleton' With New Netflix Show
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and Prince Harry, 40, revealed their new“first-look” deal with the streaming platform last week. The agreement includes a festive special of Meghan's lifestyle series 'With Love', described as a chance to“join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration.”
However, the announcement quickly sparked criticism from some royal watchers who claim Meghan is trying to take attention away from Kate Middleton, 43, who hosts a well-known royal Christmas event each year.Also Read | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry sign new 'first look deal' with Netflix
Kinsey Schofield, a US-based royal expert and podcaster , told the Mirror that this is part of a“pattern” by the Sussexes.“It's become so noticeable it was reported recently that Harry had offered to share his schedule with the family as an 'olive branch' to avoid competing in the future,” she said.
The claims come at a time when the couple is said to be facing a“reality check,” as experts suggest their public image and media projects continue to receive mixed reactions. Some believe the timing of their announcements often appears to clash with key royal events.Also Read | 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' review: Netflix spy series leads with the wrong person
The new Netflix deal aims to bring more personal content from the Sussexes, though it has also added to the ongoing divide between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family.
The Palace has not responded to the claims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment