Virtual Flip Formula Launches Rebranded Mentorship Program For New Real Estate Wholesalers

A Streamlined Approach to Entry-Level Real Estate Business Models

Virtual Flip Formula focuses on real estate wholesaling - a model where individuals earn fees by connecting property sellers with buyers. This approach allows participants to operate without purchasing real estate themselves, which makes the model accessible to those without substantial upfront capital.

Rather than relying on traditional real estate investment strategies that require financing or ownership, Virtual Flip Formula provides an alternative route that emphasizes hustle, outreach, and structured negotiation.

From Informal Demand to Structured Support

The concept originated after founder Tyson Smith began receiving requests from his social media audience to share how he had built his wholesaling business. What began as informal guidance grew into a structured program featuring weekly coaching calls, digital tools, and peer support.

"Once I saw the kind of life-changing results people were getting after learning the process, I knew there was an opportunity to build something more formal and supportive," said Tyson Smith, CEO of Virtual Flip Formula.

The company initially launched in 2023 but underwent a rebrand and operational refinement in early 2025 to better align with the needs of its growing student base.







Program Designed for Accessibility and Sustainability

The mentorship program includes weekly coaching sessions, operational frameworks, and guided exercises aimed at helping new wholesalers close their first deal. According to the company, the core objective is to take students from zero experience to generating consistent income through repeatable systems.

"What sets our model apart is the focus on accessibility," said Smith. "Most beginners don't have tens of thousands in capital to purchase real estate. With wholesaling, you don't need to. What you need is structure, support, and the discipline to take action."

Building a Supportive Community of First-Time Wholesalers

Looking ahead, Virtual Flip Formula plans to support over 1000 new wholesalers in closing their first deal within the next 12 to 24 months. Long-term, the company aspires to build a national community where students can share resources, partner on deals, and create business momentum together.

"We're creating an environment where students aren't just learning from us - they're learning from each other," Smith noted. "It's about building something that lasts beyond one course or one deal."

About Virtual Flip Formula

Virtual Flip Formula is a mentorship-based program designed to help beginners launch real estate wholesaling businesses. The company operates remotely and provides coaching, strategy, and support for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking a practical entry point into the real estate industry.

For more information, visit:

To follow Tyson Smith's work, connect with him on Instagram or YouTube .

