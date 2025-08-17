Alhussam Tourism Celebrates Indonesian Partner's Milestone with Major Event in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alhussam Tourism, a subsidiary of SIAD Holding Company, organized a significant celebration in Jeddah this month for its Indonesian partner, Samira Travel, marking the travel company's ninth anniversary and continued growth in the tourism sector.The event celebrated Samira Travel, one of Indonesia's leading travel agencies specializing in religious pilgrimage packages to Makkah (Hajj and Umrah) and cultural tourism experiences. Since its establishment nine years ago, the company has built an extensive client base of 11,000 customers through its high-quality service offerings.The celebration followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies. Key attendees at the signing ceremony included Eng. Mohannad Nabil Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding; Mr. Abdulaziz Khogeer, Managing Director of Alhussam Tourism; M.Arch. Mulham Khogeer, VP for Hotels and Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding; Ms. Lukita, Founder and Owner of Samira Travel; and Mr. Fauzi, Partner at Samira Travel.Alhussam Tourism was nominated by the Saudi Tourism Authority among leading companies to organize the celebration, with the final selection made by Samira Travel. This choice reflects the company's proven expertise in delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and setting a benchmark in hosting international events that embody Saudi cultural identity while supporting Vision 2030 goals.The event aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives, particularly in tourism sector development and strengthening cultural exchange with Asian countries. The initiative supports the Kingdom's goal of hosting 30 million pilgrims and attracting 150,000 tourists annually."Our goals are aligned with the aspirations of our beloved Kingdom," said Eng. Mohannad Khogeer during his welcoming address. "We are united in achieving the milestones of Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million pilgrims and 150,000 tourists within and outside Saudi Arabia."The celebration took place at a private farm in Jeddah, designed to showcase Saudi Arabian culture and hospitality. The venue featured traditional elements and activities including fire performances, traditional desert-style seating arrangements, authentic Saudi cuisine, performances by Hejazi folk musicians, and traditional Saudi coffee tastings. All activities were presented in a setting designed to respect guest privacy while providing an immersive cultural experience.The event demonstrates the strengthening tourism and cultural relationship between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, particularly as Indonesian visitor numbers to the Kingdom continue to grow for both religious and cultural tourism purposes.Samira Travel executives expressed appreciation for the experience provided by Alhussam Tourism, stating that the event exceeded expectations in terms of organization and cultural content.Alhussam Tourism specializes in organizing religious pilgrimage trips and providing comprehensive religious tourism solutions within Saudi Arabia. The company maintains extensive partnerships with hotels, transportation providers, and government entities, serving millions of visitors annually.The company focuses on enabling visitors to perform religious rituals safely and comfortably while providing premium services that reflect Saudi hospitality. Alhussam Tourism is committed to continuous development and innovation in the tourism sector, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives.

