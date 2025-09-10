Stephanie M. Topp
Dr. Stephanie Topp has over 17 years of experience working as a health policy and systems expert specialising in governance and health workforce in low-resource settings. Her skills lie at the intersection of policy analysis, evidence synthesis and health system strengthening, drawing on multi-disciplinary training and extensive service design and implementation including with integrated models of primary-care. Dr. Topp is a Professor of Global Health and Development at James Cook University in Australia, Honorary Principal Research Fellow with the Nossal Institute for Global Health and currently visiting Professor with Zambart in Lusaka, Zambia. She previously served on the Board of Directors for Health Systems Global.Experience
-
2015–present
Professor, Global Health and Development, James Cook University
