Von Der Leyen Confirms Attendance At Trump-Zelensky Meeting In USA

Von Der Leyen Confirms Attendance At Trump-Zelensky Meeting In USA


(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels today before travelling with him and other European leaders to the United States.

Writing on the social media platform X, and cited by Ukrinform, von der Leyen said:“This afternoon, I will welcome President Zelensky in Brussels.”

She also noted that she would join Zelensky in a videoconference of the Coalition of the Willing later today.

“At the request of President Zelensky, I will participate in tomorrow's meeting at the White House with President Trump and other European leaders,” she added.

