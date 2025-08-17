Israeli Police Arrest 38 As Hostage Families Protest For Ceasefire In Gaza
Striking protesters blocked traffic and closed businesses, weeks after militant groups released videos of hostages and the Israeli government announced plans for a new offensive in Gaza, according to itv.
The so-called“day of stoppage” was organized by two groups representing some of the families of hostages and bereaved families.
Demonstrations were staged outside politicians' homes, military headquarters and on major roads.
Gathering throughout the country, protesters chanted:“We don't win a war over the bodies of hostages.”
“Military pressure doesn't bring hostages back - it only kills them,” former hostage Arbel Yehoud said at a demonstration in Tel Aviv's hostage square.
“The only way to bring them back is through a deal, all at once, without games.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plan to take over Gaza City on August 8, as well as confirming he "intends to" take over the whole Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military has repeatedly bombarded Gaza City and launched major ground operations there, destroying several neighbourhoods.
Most of Gaza's population of two million is sheltering in Gaza City after returning to the city during a ceasefire at the start of this year.
Israel's air and ground war has already killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza and displaced most of the population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment