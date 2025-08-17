Lincolnshire Farm Under Fire After Undercover Animal Abuse Footage
The Mail on Sunday reported claims that farm workers routinely struck pigs with boards, paddles, and even their fists, deliberately targeting sensitive areas such as the snout and eyes.
The report also alleged that welfare inspections overlooked visible injuries and suffering - with one check of 1,000 pigs said to have lasted just 90 seconds - and documented multiple failed attempts to kill lame piglets.
The footage, recorded covertly by the animal rights group Animal Justice Project, was gathered over a 10-month period. According to the investigation, some of the most severe mistreatment occurred only two weeks after the site was audited by Red Tractor, a food chain assurance scheme.
