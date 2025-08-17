Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lincolnshire Farm Under Fire After Undercover Animal Abuse Footage

Lincolnshire Farm Under Fire After Undercover Animal Abuse Footage


2025-08-17 03:14:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Supermarket chains Tesco and Asda have halted supplies from a Lincolnshire pig farm following allegations of serious animal cruelty. Somerby Top Farm, run by British meat producer Cranswick, is now under scrutiny after an undercover investigation exposed disturbing practices.

The Mail on Sunday reported claims that farm workers routinely struck pigs with boards, paddles, and even their fists, deliberately targeting sensitive areas such as the snout and eyes.

The report also alleged that welfare inspections overlooked visible injuries and suffering - with one check of 1,000 pigs said to have lasted just 90 seconds - and documented multiple failed attempts to kill lame piglets.

The footage, recorded covertly by the animal rights group Animal Justice Project, was gathered over a 10-month period. According to the investigation, some of the most severe mistreatment occurred only two weeks after the site was audited by Red Tractor, a food chain assurance scheme.

MENAFN17082025000195011045ID1109939141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search