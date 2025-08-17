Oath-Taking Ceremonies For New Soldiers Held In Azerbaijan Army

MENAFN - AzerNews) In line with the 2025 training plan approved by Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, oath-taking ceremonies for new soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on August 17.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ceremonies began after military orchestras solemnly escorted the battle flags onto the parade grounds.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honoured with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

Newly enlisted soldiers, taking the military oath in a solemn atmosphere, pledged loyalty to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defence and unit commanders congratulated the young soldiers on this significant day, calling on them to remain faithful to the Motherland, the State, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief; to serve with honour; to master the use of weapons and equipment; to continuously improve their combat readiness; to execute the orders of their commanders precisely and on time; and to always be prepared to defend the nation's territorial integrity.

Parents of the soldiers expressed pride in their children serving with honour and conveyed their gratitude to the head of state and the Ministry of Defence leadership for the conditions created.

The oath-taking ceremonies concluded with a ceremonial march-past by the servicemen in front of the stands.