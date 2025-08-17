Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diversification In Action: State-Backed Hubs Fuel Azerbaijan's Economic Growth

2025-08-17 03:14:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Masalli Industrial District, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency, recently granted residency status to nine enterprises, representing a combined investment of over 14.7 million manats ($8.67 million). Six of these businesses are already operational, with initial investments of 2.12 million manats ($1.25 million) creating more than 70 permanent jobs. Looking ahead, an additional 12.6 million manats ($7.43 million) is planned for expansion, which is expected to generate over...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

