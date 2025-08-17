Diversification In Action: State-Backed Hubs Fuel Azerbaijan's Economic Growth

The Masalli Industrial District, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency, recently granted residency status to nine enterprises, representing a combined investment of over 14.7 million manats ($8.67 million). Six of these businesses are already operational, with initial investments of 2.12 million manats ($1.25 million) creating more than 70 permanent jobs. Looking ahead, an additional 12.6 million manats ($7.43 million) is planned for expansion, which is expected to generate over...

