Zelensky On Meeting In Brussels: Today, We Are Defining What We Will Discuss In Washington

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Addressing the European Commission President, Zelensky emphasized:“ It's very important for all your support from the very beginning of this war, and it's very important that you are with us and that we speak to America and we speak together. And it's important that Washington is with us. And today, in several formats, we are deciding what we are going to discuss in Washington”.

The President noted that“It's crucial that Europe is as united now as it was at the very beginning, as it was in 2022, when the full-scale war began”.

“This unity really helps to reach real peace, and it must stay strong,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, today, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels . After he meets with Ursula von der Leyen, he will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

Photo: Office of the President