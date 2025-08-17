Zelensky On Meeting In Brussels: Today, We Are Defining What We Will Discuss In Washington
Addressing the European Commission President, Zelensky emphasized:“ It's very important for all your support from the very beginning of this war, and it's very important that you are with us and that we speak to America and we speak together. And it's important that Washington is with us. And today, in several formats, we are deciding what we are going to discuss in Washington”.
The President noted that“It's crucial that Europe is as united now as it was at the very beginning, as it was in 2022, when the full-scale war began”.
“This unity really helps to reach real peace, and it must stay strong,” Zelensky stressed.Read also: Zelensky: Russia shows no signs that the trilateral meeting will take place
As reported by Ukrinform, today, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels . After he meets with Ursula von der Leyen, he will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment