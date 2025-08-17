65 Clashes On Frontline, Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector Is Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted the update as of 16:00 on August 17, Ukrinform reports.

Russian troops today struck settlements in the Ukrainian border area. In particular, Khrinivka, Klyusy, and Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Bachivsk, and Bobylivka in the Sumy region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

The enemy dropped aerial bombs on Krasnyi Khutir and Romashkove.

Three combat clashes have taken place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors since the beginning of the day. The Russian army struck Ukrainian positions and settlements in these areas of the front with 12 guided aerial bombs and carried out 126 shellings, seven of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

“Ukrainian units are taking active measures to disrupt the occupier's plans and have achieved some success in certain locations,” the General Staff said.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian troops attempted to break through the defense line in the area of Zapadne, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Kupiansk. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled four of seven attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Hrekivka and Ridkodub five times. All of these attacks have been repelled.

In the Siversk sector , the invaders made two unsuccessful attempts to advance, showing activity in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army twice attempted to break through the defense line toward Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops carried out four assaults in the area of Shcherbynivka and toward Pleshchiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the invaders made 27 attempts to advance in the areas of Poltavka, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, and Dachne, toward Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Molodetske. The defenders are holding back the offensive: 24 enemy attacks have already been repelled. Fighting continues in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults. The enemy unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defenses in the areas of Tolstoi and Maliivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russians launched an air strike on Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops made four unsuccessful attempts to approach the Ukrainian defenders and launched an air strike on the Olhivka area.

No significant changes have been reported in other sectors at this time.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces cleared six villages from Russian invaders: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.