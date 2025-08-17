Russians Made Some Concessions On All Five Regions Witkoff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this on Sunday in an interview with CNN , according to Ukrinform.

“We got to an agreement that the United States and other European nations could effectively offer Article 5-like language to cover a security guarantee,” Witkoff said.

The special envoy said that Ukraine joining NATO is a red flag for Putin.“And so what we were discussing was assuming that that held, assuming that the Ukrainians could agree to that and could live with that - and everything is going to be about what the Ukrainians can live with - but assuming they could, we were able to win the following concession that the United States could offer Article 5-like protection,” he said.

Witkoff said it was the“first time we had ever heard the Russians agree” to such a provision being included in a peace deal.

He stated that "significant progress" in Alaska caused Trump's shift from ceasefire to peace deal.

“We made so much progress at this meeting with regard to all the other ingredients necessary for a for a peace deal that we, that President Trump pivoted to that place... We are intent on trying to hammer out a peace deal that ends the fighting permanently very, very quickly. Quicker than a ceasefire,” Witkoff said.

According to him, the sides“cut through all kinds of issues that would have to be discussed and agreed to during a ceasefire”.

He said Moscow had gone further than in previous meetings in softening their positions.

“That's encouraging. Now we have to build on that, and we have to get a deal for the Ukrainians,” he said.

Witkoff suggested the Kremlin now sees“land swapping” occurring along the current front lines, rather than based on administrative boundaries.

“The Russians made some concessions at the table with regard to all five of those regions,” Witkoff said, adding that the issue would be up for discussion with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky during his visit to Washington tomorrow.

“Hopefully we can cut through and make some decisions right then and there,” he said.

He said Russia's stance was a shift from previous talks, but still not enough for a full peace deal.

“It was significant. And, that doesn't mean it's enough. The point was that we began to see some moderation in the way they're thinking about getting to a final peace deal,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump are scheduled to hold talks on Monday, August 18, at the White House. Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also expected to take part in the discussions.