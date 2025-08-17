Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Glide Bombs, Drones, And Artillery

Russian Troops Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Glide Bombs, Drones, And Artillery


2025-08-17 03:14:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The aggressor terrorized the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They targeted the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, an industrial enterprise, four apartment buildings, six private houses, farm structures, and a garage were damaged. A passenger car and a power line were also hit. Dry grass caught fire, but the blaze was promptly extinguished.

Read also: Russian shelling of critical infrastructure in Kherson region injures two civilians

Regarding the Synelnykove district, Lysak reported that the enemy shelled the Pokrovske community with multiple launch rocket systems. A UAV strike was directed at the Mezhova community, where cars and a garage caught fire. Russian troops also hit the Novopavlivka community with a glide bomb, damaging infrastructure.

As reported by Ukrinform, fires broke out at agricultural enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region following a drone attack yesterday.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109939131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search