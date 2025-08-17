Russian Troops Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Glide Bombs, Drones, And Artillery
“The aggressor terrorized the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They targeted the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities,” Lysak wrote.
According to him, an industrial enterprise, four apartment buildings, six private houses, farm structures, and a garage were damaged. A passenger car and a power line were also hit. Dry grass caught fire, but the blaze was promptly extinguished.Read also: Russian shelling of critical infrastructure in Kherson region injures two civilians
Regarding the Synelnykove district, Lysak reported that the enemy shelled the Pokrovske community with multiple launch rocket systems. A UAV strike was directed at the Mezhova community, where cars and a garage caught fire. Russian troops also hit the Novopavlivka community with a glide bomb, damaging infrastructure.
As reported by Ukrinform, fires broke out at agricultural enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region following a drone attack yesterday.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak
