All Members Of Coalition Of The Willing Agree That Borders Must Not Be Changed By Force - Zelensky
“It was very useful. We continue coordinating our joint positions. There is clear support for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. Everyone agrees that borders must not be changed by force. Everyone supports that key issues must be resolved with Ukraine's participation in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the U.S., and the Russian chief,” he said.
The head of Ukrainian state stressed that this is“a historic decision” that the United States is ready to take part in security guarantees for Ukraine. Security guarantees, Zelensky said,“must really be very practical, delivering protection on land, in the air, and at sea, and must be developed with Europe's participation”.Read also: Zelensky : Russia shows no signs that the trilateral meeting will take plac
“Of course, we also discussed how to stop the killings as soon as possible. We are working out a common vision of what a peace agreement should be – really fair, swift, and effective. Thank you!" he said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 17, President Zelensky arrived in Brussels, where he met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Following their meeting, they jointly participated in an online meeting of the Coalition of the Willing leaders.
During a joint press appearance with the European Commission president, Zelensky stated that the negotiations in Brussels would help define the agenda for his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for August 18 in Washington.
Photo: President's Office
