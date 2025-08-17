Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sybiha Coordinates Positions With UK Foreign Secretary Ahead Of Important Meetings

Sybiha Coordinates Positions With UK Foreign Secretary Ahead Of Important Meetings


2025-08-17 03:14:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha shared the update on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“The UK's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We value our partnership and appreciate all the assistance that has strengthened Ukraine,” Sybiha noted.

He added that“we are stronger together when we promote shared positions” and thanked Lammy for his personal involvement.

“We agreed that transatlantic unity remains top priority when dealing with Moscow. Stronger sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine are critical to put an end to the killing and the war,” the minister wrote.

Read also: Sybiha discusses diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace for Ukraine with Latvian F

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, Andrii Sybiha discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Ukraine with the Latvian Foreign Minister, and coordinated positions with the Finnish Foreign Minister ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

On Monday, August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with several European leaders, will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109939128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search