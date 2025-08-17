Sybiha Coordinates Positions With UK Foreign Secretary Ahead Of Important Meetings
“The UK's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We value our partnership and appreciate all the assistance that has strengthened Ukraine,” Sybiha noted.
He added that“we are stronger together when we promote shared positions” and thanked Lammy for his personal involvement.
“We agreed that transatlantic unity remains top priority when dealing with Moscow. Stronger sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine are critical to put an end to the killing and the war,” the minister wrote.Read also: Sybiha discusses diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace for Ukraine with Latvian F
As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, Andrii Sybiha discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Ukraine with the Latvian Foreign Minister, and coordinated positions with the Finnish Foreign Minister ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.
On Monday, August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with several European leaders, will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment