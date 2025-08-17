Sybiha Coordinates Positions With UK Foreign Secretary Ahead Of Important Meetings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha shared the update on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“The UK's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We value our partnership and appreciate all the assistance that has strengthened Ukraine,” Sybiha noted.

He added that“we are stronger together when we promote shared positions” and thanked Lammy for his personal involvement.

“We agreed that transatlantic unity remains top priority when dealing with Moscow. Stronger sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine are critical to put an end to the killing and the war,” the minister wrote.

discusses diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace for Ukraine with Latvian F

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, Andrii Sybiha discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Ukraine with the Latvian Foreign Minister, and coordinated positions with the Finnish Foreign Minister ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

On Monday, August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with several European leaders, will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here