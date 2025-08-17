Transatlantic Unity Is Paramount To Achieve Sustainable Peace In Ukraine European Council President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Council President António Costa said this in a post on social media platform X following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, according to Ukrinform.

“As I underlined during today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, if no ceasefire is agreed, the EU and the US must increase pressure on Russia,” the European Council president noted.

He added that Ukraine's sovereign right to determine its conditions for peace must be respected.

All members of Coalition of the Willing agree that borders must not be changed by force

“We welcome the United States' willingness to participate in providing security guarantees to Ukraine - to deter future Russian aggression and to ensure, together, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Europe stands ready to do its part,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, August 17, a virtual meeting was held between the leaders of NATO and EU countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of the Coalition of the Willing framework.

