Ceding Eastern Part Of Ukraine To Russia Is Unacceptable Mathernova

According to Mathernova, at his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, U.S. President Donald Trump opted not to push for ceasefire. Instead, Putin presented a so-called "peace proposal" that is nothing but the aggressor's dictate.

“Ukraine is, for example, expected to surrender the eastern part of its territory, beyond what Putin achieved militarily. Such a 'peace' is unacceptable," she said.

She stressed that the European Union has from the very beginning spoken clearly and resolutely that "peace must be based on the principles of international law – on full respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. No illusions, no compromises with aggressors."

The ambassador noted that there is no greater proof of the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine than today's visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Brussels where he was welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "And the fact that seven European leaders will accompany him to Washington tomorrow for a post Alaska meeting with President Trump," she said.

"Their joint presence in the White House is a clear signal: Europe stands with Ukraine united and determined. It will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for capitulation. Together with the United States, we must push Putin towards a real ceasefire & then real peace – something that did not happen in Anchorage," Mathernova said.

She added that Ukraine can fully rely on its European partners.

"The EU has shown a firm stance, courage, and reason. Because putting the aggressor in a position to dictate the terms of peace would mean endangering peace across all of Europe," she said.

As reported, Zelensky arrived in Brussels on August 17, where he met with von der Leyen and joined an online meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Von der Leyen said that achieving peace in Ukraine cannot come at the cost of restricting Ukraine's Armed Forces or limiting Kyiv's access to military aid from partners.

On Monday, August 18, Zelensky is heading to Washington for talks with Trump on peace in Ukraine. Also traveling to Washington are NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier, Axios reported that Trump told Zelensky and European leaders during a phone call that he wants to organize a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin on August 22.

