Kyrgyzstan's Services Sector Shows Growth In 1H2025

2025-08-17 03:11:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 17 . Kyrgyzstan's services sector demonstrated solid growth in the first half of 2025, with the total volume of market services provided by economic entities reaching 1.075 trillion soms ($12.3 billion).

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows that this marks a 10.1 percent increase compared to the same period of 2024, with positive dynamics recorded across all regions of the country.

The hotel and restaurant sector led the expansion, posting a sharp rise of 49.1 percent year-on-year to 23.16 billion soms ($265 million). Transport services also showed significant improvement: the volume of goods transported by all modes of transport rose by 12.5 percent to 26.8 million tons, while cargo turnover increased by 11.1 percent.

Passenger transportation services recorded a 13.7 percent growth, with 300.6 million people transported during the reporting period. Passenger turnover rose by 5.1 percent.

In the telecommunications, postal, and courier sector, revenue from communication services reached 18.6 billion soms ($213 million), up by 6.5 percent year-on-year.

