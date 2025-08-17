Iran Augments International Air Cargo Transportations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17.​ The volume of cargo transported abroad via Iranian airports rose by 14 percent during the two months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through May 21, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through May 20, 2024). The data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Airports Company shows that in the reporting period, this figure amounted to 12,900 tons versus 11,300 tons in the two months of last year.

Month Current Iranian Year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026) Last Iranian Year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) Change, % 1st month (from March 21 through April 20) 6,330 4,859 30 2nd month (from April 21 through May 21) 6,529 6,443 1 Total 12,859 11,302 14

The largest volume of cargo transported in two months-6,020 tons-accounted for Mashhad Airport, 2,140 tons for Shiraz Airport, and 1,230 tons for Isfahan Airport.

A total of 54 civilian airports operate in Iran. Of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports transport an average of 30 million passengers annually.

