Iran Augments International Air Cargo Transportations
|
Month
|
Current Iranian Year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026)
|
Last Iranian Year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025)
|
Change, %
|
1st month (from March 21 through April 20)
|
6,330
|
4,859
|
30
|
2nd month (from April 21 through May 21)
|
6,529
|
6,443
|
1
|
Total
|
12,859
|
11,302
|
14
The largest volume of cargo transported in two months-6,020 tons-accounted for Mashhad Airport, 2,140 tons for Shiraz Airport, and 1,230 tons for Isfahan Airport.
A total of 54 civilian airports operate in Iran. Of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports transport an average of 30 million passengers annually.
---
