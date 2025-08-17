Retired Generals Hail Crown Prince's Plan To Revive National Military Service Programme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II has announced the revival of the National Military Service Programme, a move hailed by retired military officials and security experts as a project that goes beyond military training to instill discipline, responsibility and national belonging among the country's youth.Former senior officers told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday that reactivating the scheme, known locally as "Khidmat al-Alam", embodies a national vision of building citizens, strengthening society and embedding values of collective responsibility. They said the program's impact was both social and developmental, bringing together young men and women from all backgrounds in an environment of equality and shared purpose.Retired Major General Adnan al-Raqqad, director general of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans (ESARSV), said the Crown Prince's initiative reflected a "deep national vision" that understood the needs of Jordanian society at a time of accelerating regional and global challenges."The decision will directly contribute to preparing a generation that is conscious, capable of assuming responsibility, and participating effectively in the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Abdullah II," al-Raqqad said. He noted that King Abdullah consistently placed youth at the heart of national strategies, supporting programs that equip young people with skills for the future.Past rounds of National Military Service Programme had proven effective, al-Raqqad added, in shaping young Jordanians' character, instilling commitment and teamwork, and leaving "a profound mark on all who passed through it."Retired Major General Hisham Khreisat, a security strategist, said the revival of the National Military Service Programme came at a critical moment for Jordan and the wider region. "In an era of rapid and turbulent change, where regional crises overlap and pressures intensify, we are in greater need than ever of a trained, aware and capable generation," he said.He described the scheme not only as a developmental and military duty but also as "a message that Jordan will remain strong and formidable through its sons, steadfast in their resolve, fortified by their awareness, and committed to the idea that serving the nation is not just a slogan but a permanent way of life."Retired Brigadier General Mamdouh al-Ameri, a former director of the military's Moral Guidance Department, emphasized the deeper philosophy behind the decision. "National service is not routine military training but an investment in building both the individual and society," he said. The program, he added, was designed to physically and intellectually shape young Jordanians while strengthening patience, discipline and national identity.He said calls for its return had stemmed from a widely felt recognition that young people needed a structured environment to grow into active, responsible citizens fully aware of their country's security and stability.Retired Brigadier General Ayman al-Rousan, a defense expert, said the Crown Prince's announcement came "at a sensitive time in the region" and represented a clear response by the leadership to public sentiment. "It does not stem from a purely military dimension," he said, "but from a broader Hashemite vision that addresses security and social and economic dimensions alike."Al-Rousan described the philosophy behind Jordan's national service as combining national security with human development and youth empowerment. By bringing together young people from across the country, the program, he said, would foster "a spirit of discipline, equality and belonging, while reshaping a generation imbued with responsibility and collective effort."Security expert Bashir al-Da'ja argued that the Crown Prince's decision was "neither ordinary nor symbolic, but a strategic reading of the transformations sweeping the region." He compared Jordan's move with international experiences, noting that conscription had been central to states like Israel and several European countries confronting security challenges."Given Jordan's geography and history, the country needs its own tailored approach," he said. Unlike conventional conscription, Jordan's program would extend beyond military training to impart life and vocational skills, making graduates more employable and more resilient against extremism."This is what makes the Jordanian model developmental as much as it is security-driven," Da'ja said. "It is an investment in the future, in rebuilding the organic bond between youth and the state, and in fortifying society against external ambitions and internal challenges."Supporters of the revival stressed that the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army had long been viewed as "the factory of men and of belonging" in Jordanian national identity. The new service was seen as an extension of that legacy, aiming to produce a generation better equipped to defend the country while also contributing to its economic and social progress.